India lose to Bangladesh in SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2026

Pokhara: India lost to Bangladesh 2-0 in a group-stage game of the SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2026, which took place at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, on Monday. The Bengal Tigers took the lead in the 29th minute through Aprita Biswas. Alpi Akter doubled her side’s lead before half-time. Bangladesh, a five-time champion, secured its spot in the final with two wins from as many games — it thrashed Bhutan 12-0 in its group-stage opener, before adding another win against India.

Although this is an U-19 tournament, India has travelled to Pokhara with an U-17 squad that is preparing for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, set to be held later this year.

The Young Tigresses, who had begun their campaign with a 1-0 win against host Nepal, will need to win their last group match to keep their progression hopes alive. Agencies

