Young Tigresses Roar into History: India’s U-17 Women Qualify for AFC Asian Cup

Guwahati: In a defining moment for Indian football, the national U-17 women’s team has qualified for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup for the very first time, following a thrilling 2–1 victory over Uzbekistan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

India fell behind early in the match but displayed remarkable composure and tactical discipline to turn the tide. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson’s decisive move to introduce Thandamoni Baskey midway through the game changed the momentum, with the young forward playing a pivotal role in India’s comeback.

With this result, India finished at the top of Group G with a perfect record of two wins from two matches, collecting six points and securing direct qualification for the continental championship. The achievement marks India’s first appearance at this age level in nearly two decades — the last being in 2005.

The AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 is set to take place in Suzhou, China, from 30 April to 17 May, featuring twelve of Asia’s finest teams competing for continental glory.

For Indian football, this qualification represents a significant stride in the women’s game, reflecting the growing depth, talent, and belief among the next generation of players.