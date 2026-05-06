India lose to Japan in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

CHENNAI: The India Under-17 women’s national team went down 0-3 to Japan in their AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B match at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 4 on Tuesday. After a goalless first half, India conceded just before the hour mark through Yumi Hayashi (59’) and a double strike from Yuzuha Ikeda (76’, 81’) saw the four-time champion secure its second win in the group.

The result takes Japan to the top of Group B with six points from two matches. IANS

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