Japan and Australia deepen strategic ties to reduce reliance on China

CANBERRA: In a strategic effort to reduce reliance on China for critical resources, Sanae Takaichi and Anthony Albanese met in Canberra to strengthen cooperation between Japan and Australia. The leaders agreed to deepen ties in energy, critical minerals, cybersecurity, and defence, amid growing concerns over China's dominance in rare earth supply chains and rising geopolitical instability.

A central outcome of the summit was a joint declaration on economic security, focusing on building resilient supply chains for energy, food, and rare earth materials-key components in semiconductors and electric vehicles. Currently, China controls about 70% of global rare earth mining and nearly 90% of processing, leaving Japan highly dependent on Chinese imports despite Australia being a major producer.

Tensions have intensified following China's stricter export controls on dual-use materials, widely seen as retaliation for Japan's stance on potential military support to the US in a Taiwan conflict. Meanwhile, energy security has become more urgent due to disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which has driven up global oil prices.

Japan relies heavily on imported fuel, including liquefied natural gas from Australia. However, Australia also faces vulnerabilities, depending on refined petroleum imports after shutting down domestic refineries.

Security cooperation has also expanded, with both nations responding to China's growing naval presence in the Indo-Pacific. A 2023 reciprocal access agreement has improved joint military operations, and Japan will supply Australia with advanced Mogami-class stealth frigates, further strengthening defence ties. (ANI)

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