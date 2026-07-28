India make solid start in Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

NEW DELHI: Top-seeded Indian men’s and women’s teams registered identical 3-0 victories over Zimbabwe and Maldives, respectively, as the host made a commanding start to its campaign in the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi on Monday.

Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar set the tone with a clinical 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 victory over Taenda Mumvuma. Experienced campaigner Harmeet Desai then comfortably accounted for Tapiwa Musarurwa 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 before youngster Payas Jain completed the rout with an 11-3, 11-3, 11-8 win against Vikram Singh as Indian men blanked Zimbabwe in their Group A opener.

Malaysia also opened with a 3-0 victory over Wales in the same group at the Thyagraj Stadium. Agencies

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