Mirabai Chanu Wins India’s First Gold at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: India won its first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as Mirabai Chanu won the 48 kg weightlifting event at the Games for the third consecutive time on Sunday.

With Mirabai’s gold, India has now jumped to seventh in the table with three medals, ahead of Malaysia. Jhandu Kumar won the bronze medal in the men’s para powerlifting event on Friday while Rishikanta Singh won the silver medal in the 60 kg weightlifting event earlier in the day. (Agencies)

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