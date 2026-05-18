India men clinch silver, women place fourth at inaugural CASA Rugby 7s 2026 in Tashkent

Tashkent: India’s senior men’s team secured the silver medal while the senior women’s team finished fourth in the inaugural CASA Rugby 7s 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marking a positive start to the international rugby season for Rugby India.

The men’s team impressed throughout the tournament, winning four consecutive matches to book their place in the final. India opened their campaign with victories against hosts Uzbekistan (24-12), Kyrgyzstan (31-0), Mongolia (26-14), and Pakistan (20-14), remaining unbeaten until their final round-robin fixture against Sri Lanka (12-33).

The side once again faced Sri Lanka in the tournament final, eventually securing the silver medal after a 10-31 result in the title clash to conclude an encouraging campaign under newly appointed Head Coach Paul Albaladejo.

The senior women’s team, featuring several young and emerging players identified through the domestic circuit and Senior Nationals, showed significant character across the competition despite a difficult start against Uzbekistan (7-22) and Kazakhstan (7-19) on Day 1.

The squad responded strongly with a dominant 72-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan before continuing their momentum on Day 2 with a 33-0 win against Mongolia. IANS

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