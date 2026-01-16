India Open 2026: BWF issues statement after players raise venue concerns

New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has issued an official statement addressing the concerns raised over playing conditions at the ongoing India Open 2026 in New Delhi, following earlier allegations made by Denmark shuttler Mia Blichfeldt. In its statement, the BWF said, “The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams during the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.” The federation acknowledged that feedback received from participants has included both positive remarks and constructive criticism, all of which it described as valuable for improving not only the current tournament but also future championships. The BWF also took note of the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage. It admitted that managing certain factors, largely linked to seasonal conditions, has been challenging. Issues such as haze and cold weather have affected air quality and temperature inside the venue during the week. (ANI)

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel named Rishabh Pant’s replacement