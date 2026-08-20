India outgun Pakistan 5-3 in high-scoring FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup clash

NEW DELHI: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet struck twice from two penalty corners in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Abhishek's two fine field goals came in the 11th and 24th minutes.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh also scored from a penalty stroke in the 35th minute. Pakistan scored through Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) and Sufyan Khan (24th) to reduce the margin.

India finished second in Pool D and stayed in the race to the semifinals. Agencies

Also Read: England Dominate Pakistan as Robinson, Tongue Take Five Wickets Each