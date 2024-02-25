India para-badminton player Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj defeats reigning Paralympic champion to reach final

Pattaya: India para-badminton player Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, etched his name in history as he stormed into the final of the Para-Badminton World Championships in the men’s singles Side Lower 4 (SL4) category, beating world number one Lucas Mazur of France in straight games.

With a commanding 21-16, 21-19 victory, Suhas displayed unwavering determination, propelling himself one step closer to championship glory.

An IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Suhas Yathiraj hailing from Hassan, Karnataka, journey from the corridors of academia to the pinnacle of para-badminton exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit.

Suhas is also a silver medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics and an Arjuna awardee.

Awaiting Suhas in the final is the winner of the intense showdown between Indian shuttler Sukant Kadama and Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

In another gripping encounter, legendary Pramod Bhagat showcased his mastery on the court, edging out compatriot Manoj Sakar 23-21, 20-22, 21-18 in a fiercely contested SL3 men’s singles semifinal.

