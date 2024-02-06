Ranji Trophy: Assam-Uttar Pradesh Elite group ‘B’ match ends draw

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ranji Trophy tie between Assam and Uttar Pradesh in Elite group ‘B’ came to an end as a draw after the last day’s play was completely washed out due to rain. In reply to Uttar Pradesh first innings total 548-8 (dec) Assam were 316-2 in their first innings at stumps on day III on Sunday. Both the opener Rahul Hazarika (128) and Parvez Musaraf (129) scored centuries. Assam and Uttar Pradesh collected one point each as the first innings of both the teams didn’t complete. Assam will now face Bihar in their next game.

