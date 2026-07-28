India places sixth in men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: India finished sixth in the final of the men’s 4x200 swimming freestyle relay event on Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian quartert, represented by Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh S. Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar, finished with a time of 7:29:84 minutes and failed to match the pace of the front runners.

India managed to finish ahead of only Jersey in seventh, and Cayman Islands, who finished plumb last.

Australia clinched the gold medal, while England and Wales clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively. Agencies

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