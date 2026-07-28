India's Raja Muthupandi clinches silver at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi won India’s second silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after finishing runner-up in the men’s 65kg event on Sunday.

Muthupandi lifted a combined total of 286kg to claim silver, finishing behind Malaysia’s Aznil Bin Bidin Muhammad, who secured gold with an overall lift of 299kg. Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru took bronze with a total of 282kg.

The 26-year-old, who won silver at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, claimed his maiden Commonwealth Games medal. He had finished sixth at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. Agencies

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