India players refuse to accept Asia Cup trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Dubai: A dramatic twist followed India’s thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final victory over Pakistan as Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The decision sparked a delay in the post-match presentation, with Pakistan players too staying put in their dressing room, adding to the chaos inside the Dubai International Stadium.

The controversy came against the backdrop of already heightened tensions between the two sides. The traditional pre-final photo shoot with the trophy, scheduled for Saturday, was scrapped after India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to pose alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and Naqvi.

This year’s edition has been the most politically charged in the Asia Cup’s 41-year history, being played just months after the Pahalgam terror attack. The tournament saw India refuse to shake hands with Pakistani players during the group stage and Super Fours encounters. The final, the first-ever India–Pakistan summit clash in Asia Cup history, only amplified the intensity.

But as celebrations awaited, the off-field drama took center stage. The Indian team’s refusal to receive the trophy from Naqvi, coupled with Pakistan’s late arrival for the presentation, left the ceremony hanging in limbo.

On the field, India sealed their ninth Asia Cup crown in gripping fashion. Pakistan looked well on course for a big score at 113/1 in the 13th over, only to collapse spectacularly against India’s spinners, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs and being bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the architect of the collapse, taking four wickets, including three in a game-changing 17th over. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy shared the remaining spoils, each striking twice.

In reply, India found themselves in early trouble at 20/3, but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 off 51 balls under immense pressure turned the game around. He stitched crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube before Rinku Singh finished it off with a boundary to clinch a five-wicket win with a ball to spare. IANS

