Golden Arrow: Sheetal Devi Makes History at World Archery Para Championships 2025

Guwahati: India’s Sheetal Devi has made the nation proud by securing the gold medal at the World Archery Para Championships 2025 in South Korea. Competing in the Compound Women Open category, Sheetal defeated some of the world’s best para-archers with stunning precision.
This historic win marks India’s first-ever gold in this category at the World Para Championships.
What sets Sheetal apart is not just her talent, but her extraordinary technique born without arms, she shoots using her feet, a method she has mastered with years of practice and dedication.
Aged just 18 and hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal has already become an international icon. Leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded her as a “symbol of strength and inspiration.”
Her golden victory is more than a sporting milestone; it is a triumph of willpower, innovation, and the human spirit.