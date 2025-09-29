Golden Arrow: Sheetal Devi Makes History at World Archery Para Championships 2025

What sets Sheetal apart is not just her talent, but her extraordinary technique born without arms, she shoots using her feet, a method she has mastered with years of practice and dedication.

Aged just 18 and hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal has already become an international icon. Leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded her as a “symbol of strength and inspiration.”

Her golden victory is more than a sporting milestone; it is a triumph of willpower, innovation, and the human spirit.