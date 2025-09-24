India present a proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

London: India took another step in their bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games by formally presenting its proposal to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport here on Tuesday. The proposal was presented by an Indian team of officials comprising members of the Indian Olympic Association and the state and central government officials.

The Indian team was led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, and PT Usha, president, Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) India.

The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. India’s bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this Centenary edition, offering a compact Games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation, said a release issued by CGA India.

Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to the integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth. (IANS)

Also Read: Subroto Cup 2025: Amenity Public School, Farook School storm into Junior Boys final

Also Watch: