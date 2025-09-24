Subroto Cup 2025: Amenity Public School, Farook School storm into Junior Boys final

New Delhi: Amenity Public School will take on Farook Higher Secondary School in the final of the Junior Boys (U-17) category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament here on Tuesday, producing identical lone-goal wins on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal, Amenity Public School (CBSE) edged past ASC Centre, Army Boys Company, 1-0. After a tense battle that saw both teams trading chances, Raziio’s decisive strike in the 67th minute sealed Amenity’s passage to the final. The second semifinal saw Farook Higher Secondary School (Kerala) clinch a narrow 1-0 win over RMSA School (Mizoram). Asmil’s goal in the 61st minute proved enough to book Kerala’s spot in the title clash. (IANS)

Also Read: Liverpool’s Arne Slot defends referee

Also Watch: