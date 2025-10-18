India qualify for AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup after 20 years

Bishkek: India qualified for the AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan on Friday at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. This is the first time that the Young Tigresses have qualified for the continental tournament on merit. The last time India played the Championship was in 2005, when 11 teams participated directly. However, since the qualification system was introduced, India had never made it among Asia’s elite. Agencies

