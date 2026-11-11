India reach Under-19 Asia Cup semifinals after 70-run win over UAE

NEW DELHI: India booked its place in the Under-19 Asia Cup semifinals after defeating UAE by 70 runs in Muscat on Tuesday. With the win, India finished second in Group A with four points behind Pakistan. The Lakshya Raichandani-led side will face Afghanistan in the last-four on November 12, Thursday. India’s victory was set-up by Aaryavir Sehwag’s century (160 off 168 balls) and VK Vineeth’s half-century (67 off 69 balls) in the first innings which helped the Men in Blue post 309/7. In reply, UAE’s batters could not keep up with the asking rate and lost wickets at regular intervals. Agencies

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