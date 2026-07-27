India Reclaim No.1 Spot in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After Dominant Zimbabwe Series

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday reclaimed the No.1 position in ICC men’s T20I rankings. The reigning T20 world champion regained the top spot from England, who had dethroned Shreyas Iyer’s side after its 4-0 series win recently. India had also lost to Ireland 0-2 prior to that. But Men in Blue returned to winning ways, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I at Harare before establishing a 2-0 lead with a 90-run victory in the second match. Ishan Kishan remained on top of the batters’ list with 892 points followed by Abhishek Sharma (858 points).IANS

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