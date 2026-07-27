Chou Tien-chen, Akane Yamaguchi clinch China Open singles crowns

CHANGZHOU: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen overpowered his opponent in the China Open men’s singles final on Sunday, becoming the oldest tournament champion in the category at age 36.

World No. 6 Chou vanquished 27-year-old Toma Junior Popov of France in three games, 21-15, 7-21, 21-13, to claim his first Super 1000 title since winning the Indonesia Open in 2019.

The veteran needed just over an hour to seal the outcome in the championship matchup in Changzhou.

Earlier on Sunday, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi defeated host-country hope Chen Yufei to win the top prize in the women’s singles final with an efficient 21-18, 21-16 performance.

The final pairing represented a rematch of last year’s World Championship in Paris, which was also won by Yamaguchi.

The 26-year-old Yamaguchi is a three-time World champion and the current World No. 3.

In women’s doubles, hosts Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China defeated Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto of Japan in two games, 21-14, 21-19.

The men’s doubles competition saw reigning champions Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri of Indonesia defend their title, beating South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae in come-from-behind fashion 16-21, 21-19, 21-19.

In the mixed doubles final, an all-China matchup saw Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui take down compatriots Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in a closely contested 25-23, 20-22, 21-15 marathon lasting 88 minutes. Agencies

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