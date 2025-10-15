India remain at three in World Test Championship 2025-27 standings

New Delhi: India remained at the third spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings despite orchestrating a series whitewash against the West Indies on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

It was double delight as the hosts swept the series 2-0 against the Caribbean side with a seven-wicket win, marking Shubman Gill's first series as India Test skipper on head coach Gautam Gambhir's birthday. In the aftermath of India's victory, the Gill-led side remained in the number three spot, however, with an improved points percentage.

After seven matches, with four wins, two defeats, and a solitary draw, India sits in third place with 52 points and a points percentage of 61.90 per cent. With a flawless record, Australia continue to reign supreme at the top with three wins in as many games and a points percentage of 100.00 per cent. Sri Lanka follows in second position, marginally ahead of India with a points percentage of 66.67 per cent. Meanwhile, the West Indies remain in sixth position after losing five successive Tests. (ANI)

