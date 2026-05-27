India return to England after 24 years to face Jamaica in Unity Cup semifinal

New Delhi: The Indian men's national football team will return to English soil after 24 years as they take on Jamaica in the Unity Cup 2026 semifinal at The Valley, London, on Wednesday.

India’s return to the United Kingdom brings with it both nostalgia and opportunity. The last time the Blue Tigers played on English soil was in 2002, also against Jamaica, when the sides met twice in friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton.

Now, more than two decades later, India arrive in London under head coach Khalid Jamil, with the Unity Cup offering an early opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked opposition from the opposite ends of the globe.

The four-nation tournament features India, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe. The latter two will meet in the first semi-final on Tuesday night. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on May 30, while the remaining teams will contest the third-place play-off on the same day.

“We have selected players who performed well in the ISL,” said Jamil in the press conference on Monday. “Based on that, we will continue to build the team. Whoever performs well gets selected.”

With the Indian Super League season having concluded only a few days ago, as East Bengal FC were crowned champions, the squad arrives in competitive rhythm and physical readiness. Jamil has consistently stressed merit and form as the basis of selection, and the Unity Cup now presents an opportunity for several players to establish themselves internationally.

The Blue Tigers, on May 24, arrived in London with 17 players after the withdrawal of Mohun Bagan SG players. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, while Jamil has also called up midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla, who reached the camp on Tuesday. IANS

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