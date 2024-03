Dubai: Following a 4-1 series win over England India reclaimed the top position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, taking over defending Australia. India now has 122 rating points in the rankings table. Australia are second with 117 rating points, while England are at the third place with 111 rating points. IANS

