India rout Japan 7-0 to storm into Junior Asia Cup quarter-finals

Moqi: The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their dominant run at the 2026 Junior Asia Cup, cruising to a commanding 7-0 win over Japan in their third Elite Pool match on Tuesday.

The win saw India maintain their perfect record in the tournament and secure their place in the quarter-finals. With nine points from three matches, India currently top the Elite Pool.

They will play against China on Wednesday in their final pool match, which will decide the top spot in the group. China has accumulated six points from their two matches.

Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Korea and followed it with an 11-1 victory against Malaysia, India carried their attacking momentum into the clash against Japan and took control from the outset.

India’s early pressure was rewarded in the fifth minute when Krishna Sharma scored to give the Indian side a 1-0 lead.

India doubled their advantage in the ninth minute after a Japanese defender’s foul inside the circle led to a penalty stroke. Supriya stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, putting India 2-0 ahead.

India continued to dominate proceedings and added a third goal just before the end of the opening quarter. Purnima Yadav scored a field goal in the 14th minute, and India finished the first quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Japan showed more attacking intent in the second quarter as they aimed to come back into the game, while India kept looking for chances to extend their lead. However, neither team scored again, and India headed into the half with a solid 3-0 advantage.

Japan began the third quarter with renewed attacking intent, seeking to score their first goal of the match. However, the Indian defence remained resolute and effectively neutralised Japan’s attempts.

India then shifted through the gears once again, scoring three goals in five minutes. Geeta Yadav smashed a field goal in the 41st minute to make it 4-0, before completing her brace in the 45th minute, further strengthening India’s commanding position.

India continued their dominance, adding another goal just a minute later. Purnima Yadav found the back of the net in the 46th minute to complete her brace and take India’s lead to 6-0 at the end of the third quarter.

The Indian side maintained their attacking intent in the final quarter and were rewarded again in the 50th minute when Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored her first goal of the match, making it 7-0.

India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to register their third consecutive victory and another emphatic result in the Elite Pool. IANS

Also Read: India Thrash South Korea 7-3 to Close In on AHF Junior Asia Cup Semifinals