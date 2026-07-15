India script history with three table tennis doubles pairs in ITTF top 10

NEW DELHI: In a first for Indian table tennis, three doubles pairs broke into the top 10 of the latest ITTF World Rankings across the men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles categories on Tuesday. Leading the charge are Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah, who climbed to World No. 2 in the men’s doubles rankings—the highest-ever ranking achieved by an Indian pair.

In women’s doubles, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade placed 10th.

Chitale and Manush, meanwhile, rose to World No. 5 in the mixed doubles rankings.

The milestone also comes at a crucial juncture for the sport, with doubles events set to return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Agencies

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