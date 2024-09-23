India script history with two gold medals in 45th Chess Olympiad

Budapest: In a historic triumph, India's men's and women's teams clinched gold medals for the first time in the 45th Chess Olympiad on Sunday. Led by the stellar performances of D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian men's team secured the gold medal after a thrilling final round victory over Slovenia in Budapest.

The decisive match against Slovenia saw Arjun Erigaisi emerging victorious over Jan Subelj, while Gukesh defeated Vladimir Fedoseev. India needed just one more point to clinch the title, which Gukesh delivered. This victory capped off an impressive tournament for the Indian team, which had previously won bronze medals in the 2014 and 2022 editions. IANS

