India Secures Victory Against England in T20 Series Opener

Greater Noida: India made a strong start to the historic five-match Mixed Disability T20 International series against England, registering a convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening match at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Batting first after losing the toss, England posted 173/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Callum Flynn set the early tempo with an aggressive 26 off 16 balls, while Lian O’Brien anchored the innings with a composed 55 off 41 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Angus Grant Brown added valuable runs in the latter half, scoring a fluent 53 off 34 balls to ensure England crossed the 170-run mark.

In response, India chased down the total with confidence, reaching 175 for 3 in 18.5 overs. The chase was spearheaded by wicketkeeper-batter Yogendra Bhadoria, who delivered a match-winning performance with a magnificent 94 off 59 balls. Bhadoria’s innings, which included six fours and five sixes, provided stability and momentum throughout the run chase.

Yogendra Bhadoria was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding match-winning knock. IANS

Also Read: Senthilkumar and Chotrani Advance in Washington's Squash on Fire Open