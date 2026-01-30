Senthilkumar and Chotrani Advance in Washington's Squash on Fire Open

Washington: Reigning men’s national champion Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani advanced in the Squash on Fire Open in Washington with hard-fought first round wins in the PSA Bronze-level event.

World No. 46 Senthilkumar rallied to beat England’s Tom Walsh 12-14, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 and will next meet Mexican world No. 11 and second seed Leonel Cardenas. World No. 49 Chotrani edged out Hungary’s Balazs Farkas 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-3, and will take on French world No. 19 and fourth seed Baptiste Masotti next. IANS

Also Read: Ponting backs Maxwell to overcome lean run, discover form in time for T20 WC