India sets out vision for 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games ambition

New Delhi: India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games has taken another step forward with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) welcoming the International Olympic Committee’s announcement of the cities and countries participating in the future host selection process.

Centred on Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India’s bid is being developed in consultation with the IOC, with the vision built around the theme “Rising Together.”

The IOA said the vision seeks to align India’s sporting ambitions with the Olympic Movement’s goal of expanding its global reach. The proposed Games are being positioned not merely as a major sporting event but as a catalyst for a wider transformation of sport in India.

According to the IOA, hosting the Games would provide an opportunity to encourage greater participation in sport, particularly among young people, while contributing to healthier and more active communities. The ambition also envisages sport playing a larger role in education and creating professional opportunities. At the same time, India believes hosting the Olympics and Paralympics would offer the Olympic Movement an opportunity to engage with one of the world’s youngest and most digitally connected populations. The IOA said the event could bring new athletes, audiences and partners into the Olympic family while opening the Games to more than a billion people.

The vision, the IOA said, is ultimately about creating a shared opportunity for India and the Olympic Movement, with the Games potentially serving as a global celebration of India’s cultural diversity and its transformation through sport.

IOA President P. T. Usha said the organisation was honoured by the IOC’s recognition of India’s aspirations and stressed that the “Rising Together” theme represents a broader commitment to bringing together the country’s athletes, people and cities.

“We are deeply honoured by the IOC's recognition of India’s vision and aspirations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, and proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games. For us, ‘Rising Together’ is not simply a slogan-it is a powerful commitment to unite India’s energy, ambition and diversity behind a shared Olympic dream.

“As we develop our vision for 2036, we want to create a Games that reflects the confidence of a young, dynamic and rising India, while contributing to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements’ ambition to reach new generations, new communities and new horizons around the world. The next significant stage for India’s proposal will come later this month, when the country is expected to present its ambition to the IOC’s Future Host Commission for the first time at the end of October. (IANS)

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