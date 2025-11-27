India slip to fifth in ICC World Test Championship standings

New Delhi: India suffered a big plunge in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings following a 2-0 series loss against South Africa. The WTC standings also take a sharp turn as the emphatic win tightens South Africa’s grip near the top of the points table. With 36 points from four matches, the reigning champions climbed to a 75 points percentage, strengthening their hold on second place behind Australia. India, in contrast, slipped to fifth position, overtaken by Pakistan, and their PCT dropped to 48.15. IANS

