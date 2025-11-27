Aiden Markram creates world record

GUWAHATI: South Africa’s Aiden Markram created a new world record for the most catches by a fielder in a Test match, during the 2nd Test against India in Guwahati. Markram took nine catches in the Guwahati Test, surpassing the previous record held by Ajinkya Rahane, who had taken eight catches against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015. Markram praised his team’s efforts, crediting their clarity, lack of preconceived notions, and focus on quality seamers and spin for the historic sweep. He highlighted the team’s control and adaptability in challenging conditions, with special mentions for spinner Harmer and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.

“It’s a great feeling. Great effort by everyone to be fair. No easy task coming to India and win. Needed a few moments of good luck I suppose along the way. We’re here now, very proud of the team. A lot of it was no preconceived ideas about conditions. A lot of chat about spin, and quality seamers with the new ball. You don’t want to have demons in your mind before facing your first ball. Didn’t know that (record number of catches),” Markram said after the victory. IANS

