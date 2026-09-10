India soar to fourth at Pickleball World Cup with 41 medals in Vietnam

New Delhi : India finished fourth amongst 82 nations in the recently concluded Pickleball World Cup held at Da Nang, Vietnam, with a total medal tally of 41 medals, including seven golds, 17 silvers and 17 bronze medals.

The Pickleball World Cup 2026 proved to be a massive jump for India, which finished 7th in last year's World Cup, according to a release.

India sent a team delegation of 48 athletes who competed in the Kids, Juniors, Open, Seniors and Master's team events, representing the official Indian Team at the World Cup.

"The Indian contingent has achieved tremendous results in the 2026 World Cup, and the entire Indian Pickleball Association would like to congratulate every single member of the delegation. Your hard work and dedication have made it seamless for IPA to continue our commitment towards global excellence. Ending up in 4th place is a huge statement to make, and I am sure that we will definitely be aiming for an even higher spot next edition. Once again, congratulations to the entire Indian contingent, and we now set our eyes into improving grassroot pickleball within India to empower many more such talents to make a mark on the global stage," Indian Pickleball Association CEO Aditya Khanna said.

The Juniors team ended up in 4th place after bowing out to the formidable Vietnam in the quarterfinals. The team was led by Arjun Singh and included Aditya Singh, Dev Shah, Purvansh Patel, Vivan Patel, Naomi Amalsadiwala, Ashritha Raju and Diya Mattipati, who put up a great fight for the bronze medal. (ANI)

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