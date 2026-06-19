India stun world champions Germany 3-1 in Pro League

Rotterdam: The Indian men’s hockey team produced a solid performance to defeat world champions Germany 3-1 in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Rotterdam leg. Goals from Mandeep Singh (7’), Shilanand Lakra (13’) and Nilakanta Sharma (35’) led India’s impressive win, which also highlighted the team’s strong defensive structure.

Midfielder Hardik Singh was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his excellent display in shepherding play from the midfield, while Manpreet Singh went on to break Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 caps to become the most capped Indian player in history.

With 413 international appearances, Manpreet now sits fifth on the all-time list of men’s international caps, behind Belgium’s John-John Dohmen (481), the Netherlands’ Teun de Nooijer (453), Australia’s Eddie Ockenden (451), and Great Britain’s Barry Middleton (432).

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