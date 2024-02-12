India's top singles player Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open

CHENNAI: India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Sunday won his fifth Challenger-level singles title, outplaying Italian Luca Nardi in the final of the Chennai Open -- an achievement which will propel him into the top-100 for the first time in his career. Nagal's 6-1, 6-4 win is likely to take him to 98. Nagal will be first Indian to feature in singles top-100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019. Agencies

