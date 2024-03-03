India Surges to Top of World Test Championship Rankings as Australia's Victory Over New Zealand

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, March 3, India climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. This happened after Australia won against New Zealand by 172 runs in the test match in Wellington.
New Zealand was previously first, having earned 36 points from four matches. That gave them a strong 75 percent points rate. But a big loss to Australia pushed them to second place. Their points rate fell to 60 percent.
India was in second place. They grabbed their chance to go up. They increased their points rate to 64.58 percent, moving past the Kiwis.
Australia won and changed the rankings. This win also strengthened their third place. The six wickets Nathan Lyon took in the fourth innings helped a lot. Australia's points went from 66 to 78, and their points rate grew from 55 to 59.09 percent. As the current champs of 2023, they are looking for a chance to move up.
The final Test match between Australia and New Zealand in Christchurch on March 8 is big. If Australia wins, they could go past New Zealand to second place. This would heat up their friendly rivalry.
Also, Australian captain Pat Cummins could end up first in the rankings. People will be watching the match between India and England in Dharamshala. If England wins against India, Australia might get a chance to lead in the WTC rankings for a while.
India and England are gearing up for their series' final match in Dharamshala on March 7. Although India managed a win in Ranchi, the result of this upcoming game can still impact the WTC standings. Particularly, Australia is keeping a keen eye on it.
In the world of cricket, everyone looks forward to the next exciting game in the Trans-Tasman rivalry in Christchurch. Also, they are eager to see the result of the critical India-England match in Dharamshala, which could change the WTC rankings.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: