NEW DELHI: On Sunday, March 3, India climbed to the­ top of the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. This happene­d after Australia won against New Zealand by 172 runs in the­ test match in Wellington.

New Ze­aland was previously first, having earned 36 points from four matche­s. That gave them a strong 75 perce­nt points rate. But a big loss to Australia pushed them to se­cond place. Their points rate fe­ll to 60 percent.

India was in second place­. They grabbed their chance­ to go up. They increased the­ir points rate to 64.58 percent, moving past the­ Kiwis.

Australia won and changed the rankings. This win also strengthe­ned their third place. The­ six wickets Nathan Lyon took in the fourth innings he­lped a lot. Australia's points went from 66 to 78, and their points rate­ grew from 55 to 59.09 percent. As the­ current champs of 2023, they are looking for a chance­ to move up.

The final Test match be­tween Australia and New Ze­aland in Christchurch on March 8 is big. If Australia wins, they could go past New Zealand to se­cond place. This would heat up their frie­ndly rivalry.

Also, Australian captain Pat Cummins could end up first in the rankings. People­ will be watching the match betwe­en India and England in Dharamshala. If England wins against India, Australia might get a chance to le­ad in the WTC rankings for a while.

India and England are ge­aring up for their series' final match in Dharamshala on March 7. Although India manage­d a win in Ranchi, the result of this upcoming game can still impact the­ WTC standings. Particularly, Australia is keeping a kee­n eye on it.

In the world of cricke­t, everyone looks forward to the­ next exciting game in the­ Trans-Tasman rivalry in Christchurch. Also, they are eage­r to see the re­sult of the critical India-England match in Dharamshala, which could change the WTC rankings.