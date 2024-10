India take on Germany in bilateral hockey series on Wednesday

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Singh’s Indian hockey team will have to attend to some unfinished business from the Paris Olympic Games when they take on reigning World Cup winner Germany in a two-match bilateral series at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

Germany had defeated India in a semifinal match in the Paris Olympics. India then defeated Spain in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal while Germany lost to the Netherlands in the final and had to settle for the silver medal.

The first match of the India and Germany series on Wednesday is set to be a landmark moment as international hockey returns to the capital after a decade-long hiatus. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last hosted an international match during the Hockey World League final in January 2014, making this event even more special.

For the Indian men’s hockey team, chief coach Craig Fulton, this series carries special significance. The South African made his international debut as a 21-year-old at the 1995 Indira Gandhi Gold Cup, held at the same stadium. His return to this historic venue, now as head coach of the Indian national team, is a full-circle moment in his career.

Speaking on the same, Fulton said, “It’s a special feeling to be back at this iconic venue, where my international journey began nearly three decades ago. To return here, but this time as the coach of the Indian national team is truly remarkable. Playing a series against a top team like Germany in front of passionate home fans adds to the significance of the occasion.

Further talking about the series and taking on Germany, Fulton said, “From the point of view of an opposition, Germany poses a lot of threats, they are very good tactically, they are good in man-to-man marking. So, our strategy will have to adapt. You know you can play one way for 10 minutes and then a totally different way. They are a good team, smart team and we like playing Germany.”

The Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed his excitement about playing his first international match in the capital, “I’m really excited to be playing in Delhi again,” he said. “I have a lot of fond memories of this city and the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

On playing against Germany, Harmanpreet said, “Intensity will be same as it was in Paris, but I think what is important is to learn from every match, whether you win or lose. ” (IANS)

