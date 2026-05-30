India thrash Kazakhstan 13-0 as Ketan nets hat-trick in U-18 Asia Cup Pool A clash

Kakamigahara: Captain Ketan Kushwaha scored a hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team opened its campaign at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 with a dominant 13-0 victory over Kazakhstan in Pool A here on Friday.

Ketan led from the front with three goals, while Prahalad Rajbhar, Ashish Tani Purti, Ansh Bahutra and Shahrukh Ali registered a brace each.

India will next face hosts Japan on May 31 as they look to continue their winning start to the tournament. IANS

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