India to battle Syria and Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup 2024

New Delhi: The Indian men's football team is set to participate in the Intercontinental Cup 2024 during the FIFA window in September. The tournament will be played in Hyderabad and is scheduled from September 2 to 10.

The Intercontinental Cup previously featured four countries, including India, in each edition. Countries like Kenya, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, Tajikistan, Syria, Lebanon, Vanuatu, and Mongolia have participated in the AIFF-organized tournament, as per a press release from the Indian Super League (ISL).

This year, the Intercontinental Cup will be a tri-nation tournament, with Syria and Mauritius joining hosts India. With Syria participating for the second time, Mauritius' inclusion marks its debut in this multi-nation tournament.

This will be India's first major tournament without the legendary player Sunil Chhetri, who announced his retirement from international football at the end of India's FIFA WC 2026 qualification campaign.

Currently, Syria ranks 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings, while Mauritius is placed 179th. India is currently in the 124th spot and is the second-best-ranked country in this tournament.

The Intercontinental Cup will mark its fourth edition this year. The Blue Tigers have been the most successful team in the tournament, winning the title twice, in 2018 and 2023.

The tournament was held in Mumbai in its inaugural year, 2018. It was later hosted in Ahmedabad in 2019 and Bhubaneswar in 2023, with Hyderabad getting the opportunity this time. (ANI)

Also Read: Pep Guardiola hints at possible contract extension with Manchester City

Also watch;