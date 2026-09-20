India to face Japan threat in quarters as badminton draws revealed

Nagoya: India’s badminton teams have been handed contrasting but demanding routes at the Asian Games , with the men facing Bangladesh and the women taking on Kazakhstan in their respective Round of 16 ties before potential quarterfinal clashes against Japan.

The team events, which follow a knockout format, begin on Sunday and the Indian women will be the first in action against Kazakhstan, with the five-match tie offering a route into a last-eight meeting with hosts Japan, who have received a bye into the Round of 16.

A Japanese challenge could bring some heavyweight singles contests, with PV Sindhu potentially facing Akane Yamaguchi and Unnati Hooda up against Tomoka Miyazaki. In doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand could be tested by Japan’s leading combinations. China, the top seed, have been placed in the opposite half of the women’s draw, ruling out a meeting with India before the final. A semifinal against South Korea could await India. IANS

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