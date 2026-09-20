India to play in official BCCI jersey for one-off Japan T20I

New Delhi: India are set to face Japan for the one-off T20I on Tuesday in their national jersey to mark the 75 years of diplomatic ties with the Japanese nation. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be donning the official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) colours for their one-off contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground and not the Asian Games kit, sources told IANS.

The match will be played two days before the start of the men’s cricket competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where India will also be in action along with Japan and eight other teams. The kit for the Asian Games cricket event will be different, as was seen with the Indian women’s side.

The one-off contest is the first international cricket match between the two teams and is a special fixture to inaugurate celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. IANS

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