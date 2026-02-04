India to host Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in 2027

New Delhi: India will host Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in 2027 with eight LA 2028 Olympic quotas on offer, the Asian Shooting Confederation said.

The competition will take place from December 1 to 10 here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

“The Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027 will be organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) from 01 to 10 December 2027 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New-Delhi, India. The championship will hold added significance as 8 Asian continental quota places for the LA Olympic Games 2028 will be distributed during the event,” ASC said in a release.

Quota places are allocated to NOC’s, except when obtained through the Olympic Ranking or universality places, in which case they are allocated to athletes by name. IANS

