India to host Asian Women’s Handball Championship from December 1 to 10, 2024

South Asia’s first women’s handball league, the World Handball League (WHL), will be hosting the historic 20th edition of the prestigious Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi
Asian Women’s Handball Championship
New Delhi: South Asia’s first women’s handball league, the World Handball League (WHL), will be hosting the historic 20th edition of the prestigious Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024, with the support of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), the South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS). IANS

