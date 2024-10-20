India to host Asian Women’s Handball Championship from December 1 to 10, 2024

New Delhi: South Asia’s first women’s handball league, the World Handball League (WHL), will be hosting the historic 20th edition of the prestigious Asian Women’s Handball Championship in New Delhi from December 1 to 10, 2024, with the support of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), the South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS). IANS

