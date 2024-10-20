Arunachal Pradesh Athlete Langkung Rade to Represent India at World Ju-Jitsu Championship in Greece

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Langkung Rade, an athlete from Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected to represent India in the World Ju-Jitsu championship to be held in Greece.

The championship is scheduled to be held from October 22 to 28 at Hiraklion city.

Langkung has won a silver medal in the national Ju-Jitsu championship held on February 23 to 25, 2024 at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He also participated in the 8th Ju-Jitsu championships held at Abu Dhabi, UAE on May 1 to 4, 2024. He has been involved in sports for the past 15 years.

The Arunachal Ju-Jitsu Association (AJJA) informed that Langkung will depart from Arunachal to Delhi on October 20 next. Also, 2 senior and 4 junior athletes who were selected in the team India will not be participating in the championship due to Visa problem.

According to the Ju-Jitsu Association of India (JAI), stated that all the selected JAI national team members will depart together from India to Greece. JAI shall undertake to prepare and forward the entries for accreditation to the World Ju-Jitsu championship (Youths and adults) to the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF).

It will be on condition subject to all costs of the participation being borne by each of the participants, individually. The participants shall undertake to abide by and strictly uphold the competition rules and regulations of the affiliated organizations.

