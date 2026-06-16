India to Host First-Ever Asian Senior Fencing Championships in New Delhi

New Delhi: India is officially ready to make sporting history as the nation prepares to host the highly anticipated Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in the national capital, scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 24 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This monumental event marks the first time India has ever hosted a continental-level fencing championship.

Widely recognised as the ‘Asia Cup’ of fencing, the tournament is the most prestigious annual competition in the Asia-Oceania region. This edition carries an unprecedented stakes layout, serving as a direct qualifier for the upcoming Asian Games, while offering vital ranking points that directly shape the global standings and competitive road to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 cycle. IANS

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