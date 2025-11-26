India to open title defence against USA on Feb 7

MUMBAI: India will begin their T20 World Cup title defence on February 7, 2026, against the USA in Mumbai as the ICC unveiled the full schedule for the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tenth edition of the competition will begin earlier in the day with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo, followed by a match between Bangladesh and the West Indies in Kolkata, and finally an Indian match under lights.

An agreement reached earlier this year between India and Pakistan means that the semifinals and final will take place in different locations based on Pakistan's advancement, adding a special administrative twist to the 2026 competition.

India and Pakistan headline Group A, joined by the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. Both Asian giants are expected to advance comfortably, though the USA's stunning upset over Pakistan in the previous edition serves as a reminder that early complacency could prove costly.

The major India-Pakistan match is set to take place in Colombo on February 15. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will host the remaining group matches for India. (IANS)

India schedule (Group Stage)

1. India vs USA — February 7, Mumbai

2. India vs Namibia — February 12, New Delhi

3. India vs Pakistan — February 15, Colombo

4. India vs Netherlands — February 18, Ahmedabad

Also Read: Fixtures, groups released for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup