India to play two-day pink-ball warm-up match against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra

New Delhi: India will play a two-day pink-ball warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, which comes ahead of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval later this year. India will be touring Australia later this year for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting on November 22 in Perth.

Cricket Australia said in its statement that the day-night practice-game will be played on November 30 and December 1 at Manuka Oval, providing India a crucial opportunity to get itself used to in playing against the pink Kookaburra ball ahead of day-night Test at Adelaide Oval starting on December 6.

India had lost the day-night Test to Australia in Adelaide on the 2020/21 tour by eight wickets, where they were bowled out for just 36, their lowest Test score ever, in the second innings. But the visitors’ used it as a springboard to come from behind and win the series 2-1 through unforgettable wins in Melbourne and Brisbane. IANS

