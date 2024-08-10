India men’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav to play Buchi Babu Tournament for Mumbai

Mumbai: India men’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will be playing the pre-season Buchi Babu Invitational tournament for Mumbai from third round of the league stage, confirmed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

In a statement issued by Joint Secretary Deepak Patil, MCA said Suryakumar will feature in Mumbai’s match against TNCA XI starting on August 27 in Coimbatore. Mumbai, the current Ranji Trophy holders, are placed alongside TNCA XI and Haryana in Group C of the 2024 edition of the Buchi Babu tournament, starting on August 15. IANS

