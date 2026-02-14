India top medal standings as Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2026 concludes

New Delhi: India topped the medal standings in commanding fashion, securing a total of 94 medals, including 51 gold, 23 silver, and 20 bronze, as the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship, New Delhi 2026, concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. The hosts added six gold, three silver, and four bronze on the final day of competitions to establish their commanding position on the continent.

On the final day, Indian shooters swept the podium in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol and 25m Pistol Junior events while also adding three medals in the 50m Rifle Prone Women Senior and Junior events. They also added four gold medals in the team events to end the championship on a high note.

In the 25m Centre Fire Pistol, Amanpreet Singh clinched gold with a final score of 589-24x over the Precision and Rapid stage. Olympian Gurpreet Singh won silver with a score of 584-20x, and Ankur Goel won the bronze with a score of 570-11x. The trio also combined to win the team gold.

Suraj Sharma continued his fine start to the year by winning gold in the 25m Pistol Junior event with a score of 585-25x, while Mukesh Nelavalli secured another medal in the championship, this time a silver after shooting 582-21x. Deaflympics medallist Abhinav Deshwal won bronze with a score of 573-17x. The trio also won the team gold in the event.

In the 50m Rifle Prone event, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra won silver with a score of 623.2, while 2010 World Champion, Tejaswani Sawant, won an excellent bronze, five years after she won an international medal. Yelizaveta Bezrukova of Kazakhstan won gold. Sift and Tejaswani, along with Manini Kaushik, combined to win team gold for India.

In the junior category, Dhavalika Devi Nyamurus secured a bronze medal with a score of 614.1; Kazak shooters Tomiris Amanova and Darya Ponomarenko won gold and silver, respectively. The trio of Prachi Gaikwad, Anuskha Thokur, and Devi combined to win the team gold. IANS

