T20 World Cup: Ben Curran named replacement of Brendan Taylor
T20 World Cup: Ben Curran named replacement of Brendan Taylor

The ICC T20 WC 2026 Technical Committee approved Ben Curran to replace injured Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe’s squad after his hamstring injury.
New Delhi: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday approved Ben Curran as a replacement for Brendan Taylor in the Zimbabwe squad. Curran was named as a replacement after Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on February 9. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Speaking after losing the toss against Australia in their second match, Raza informed about the change in the team due to injury. He said, “Brendan Taylor picked up an injury, and he’s been ruled out of the competition.” Tony Munyonga is back in the team in place of Taylor and will do the wicket-keeping in the match. IANS

